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Suspended cop believed to be mastermind behind $6.74m drug syndicate in Malaysia

The police officer, who has been suspended from duty since 2024, is believed to be the mastermind behind a methamphetamine trafficking syndicate.

KUALA LUMPUR – A police officer who has been suspended from duty in Malaysia since 2024 is believed to be the mastermind behind a methamphetamine trafficking syndicate supplying both the local and international markets.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Hussein Omar Khan said the suspect was arrested in Ops Waja, conducted from July 25 to July 29.

He said the operation, which involved officers from Bukit Aman as well as the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor NCID, led to the arrest of five local men, aged between 39 and 46, in the Cheras area.

“Police also seized 410 plastic packets containing 425.3kg of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth RM21.3 million (S$6.74 million).

“The syndicate is believed to have been active since early this year and involved members from Kelantan,” he said at a press conference at the Cheras district police headquarters on July 29.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate used terraced houses around the Klang Valley as storage facilities before distributing the drugs to both the local and overseas markets.

Meanwhile, checks found that the main suspect had one previous drug-related record.

All the suspects have been remanded for six days, from July 26 to July 31, to assist in investigations.

“We have identified the remaining members of the syndicate, and the NCID will take aggressive action to eliminate its drug trafficking activities.

“The police will not compromise with any police officer or anyone else who betrays the force by engaging in drug trafficking activities,” Hussein said. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK