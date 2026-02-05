Suspected bomb found at bus terminal in Thai province of Pattani; incident is third in 3 days

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

PATTANI - A suspected homemade bomb was detected in the women’s restroom area of a Pattani bus terminal on the morning of Feb 5 , after three devices were found in two petrol stations in the southern border province on Feb 3 and 4.

At press time, bomb disposal officials were still examining the item to confirm whether it was a homemade bomb and to ensure it could be disposed of safely.

After the suspicious item was spotted, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and police dogs were urgently deployed to the terminal. Officials ordered an immediate evacuation, cordoned off the area and began security checks.

Security sources suspect the device may have been planted by Muslim insurgents ahead of the month of Ramadan. Authorities were also reviewing CCTV footage to identify whoever placed the suspected bomb.

Earlier incidents at petrol stations

On the night of Feb 3, staff at two petrol stations discovered suspicious objects hidden inside toilet bowls in the restrooms. One device was successfully neutralised on the spot.

On the morning of Feb 4, a third device was found in a water tank in a restroom at a station in Talubo.

While officers were attempting to defuse the devices at about 9.15am on Feb 4, one detonated. An EOD officer, identified as Police Corporal Phichitphaan Vechachivi, sustained severe injuries to his right hand.

Authorities believe the devices were “trap” bombs – small, timed devices placed in zip-lock bags – designed to target responding officials. One of the recovered devices was reportedly set to detonate on Feb 14, Valentine’s Day.

On Jan 11, four people were injured after bombs were detonated at 11 petrol stations in Thailand’s southern provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.

All four victims were admitted to hospital, though none with serious injuries, an army spokesman said following the incidents. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK