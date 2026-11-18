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Suspect in 24 armed robberies who posed as cabby shot dead in KL hotel raid

The suspect, who was armed with a firearm, shot at police officers when they raided his hideout.

KUALA LUMPUR – A man suspected of carrying out at least 24 armed robberies, targeting women and senior citizens while posing as a taxi driver, was shot dead in a police operation at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur early on Nov 18.

The operation was conducted at about 2am by the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department, together with Bukit Aman federal police , after the suspect was traced to a hotel room in Chow Kit, a neighbourhood in central Kuala Lumpur .

Kuala Lumpur police chief commissioner Fadil Marsus said the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, shot at police officers when they raided his hideout.

“The suspect fired several shots at our personnel, forcing them to return fire in self-defence,” he told a press conference at the scene on Nov 18.

“The exchange of fire continued until the threat was neutralised.”

Commissioner Fadil said the suspect, a local man, was later pronounced dead by medical personnel called to the scene.

“We also seized a firearm and substances believed to be syabu (methamphetamine) from the suspect’s hotel room,” he said.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver to rob passengers, particularly women, senior citizens and those he perceived to be vulnerable.

“With this operation, we have successfully solved 24 robbery cases reported previously.”

The case is being investigated under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The police are continuing investigations to identify other individuals believed to be involved in the robberies. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK