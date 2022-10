MALANG, Indonesia - The horrific scene of more than a hundred fellow football fans lying lifelessly on the ground - many trampled underfoot in a thousands-strong crush of people - has kept 17-year-old Febrian Andika Sugiarto awake all night.

He survived Saturday night's deadly stampede at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java's Malang only because he stayed put in his seat as chaos ensued around him.