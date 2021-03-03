Surge in sales of laptops, tablets during ongoing MCO

The sales of laptops, tablets and other gadgets have soared in Malaysia, with some retailers and buyers complaining of a shortage as more people work from home and attend virtual classes.

"We had seen strong growth in demand for consumer electronics during the second movement control order (MCO) as Malaysians were preparing to work and study remotely," Mr Ian Ho, regional managing director of e-commerce platform Shopee, told The Straits Times.

Popular products include laptops, smartphones, tablets, network components, keyboards, printers and audio systems, with over 550,000 units sold in five days from Jan 11 to 15 on Shopee.

"This marks a growth of four-and-a-half times compared with the same period when the first MCO was announced," Mr Ho said.

The second major lockdown, referred to as MCO 2.0, came into effect on Jan 13. The first nationwide lockdown was imposed between March and June last year.

Another shopping platform, Lazada Malaysia, also saw a surge in sales. "Compared with pre-MCO, sales of electronic devices, tech accessories and home appliances have all more than doubled on Lazada Malaysia," said its senior vice-president of category management Stephy Lim.

National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom) chairman Danny Lee said: "Laptops and tablets, along with high-speed Internet services, have been in demand since the work-from-home ruling and online learning started last year. Some popular models for laptops, tablets and PCs are in high demand, and as a result there could be delays in obtaining stock."

Madam Shu-Jen Tan, 37, who owns an IT shop in Johor state, said: "We first felt the pinch in June last year when we had a waiting list of 12 university students and some were on the verge of tears in search of a new laptop of their liking."

She added that there is a shortage of laptops, printers, printer consumables, desktops, display monitors, webcams, graphic cards and computer memory (RAM). "We sold only a total of eight laptops from June until today. In addition, much of my time is wasted responding to numerous stock inquiries every day and some even get mad, thinking we are refusing their business," she said.

Freelancer Josephine Mendoza, 42, had planned to buy a Dell computer for her son last month, but was told it would take over two months to arrive. "My boy's 15-year-old desktop died, so I had no choice but to get a replacement. But I was told it would take nine weeks to deliver, which is way too long."

Unscrupulous vendors have raised prices and are forcing dealers to purchase in bundles. For example, a Dell laptop with a price tag of RM1,599 (S$525) is being sold at RM2,630 because it comes with a printer and ink cartridges, said Madam Tan.

Pikom, which represents 249 retailers and 113 distributors, said it is also seeing high demand for second-hand devices equipped with Internet and basic tools for online learning.

Madam Tan added: "Over the past two weeks, there has been a surge of demand from people in the workforce... And yet, we do not see any increase in terms of availability. Instead, laptop prices seem to have increased by a good 10 per cent."