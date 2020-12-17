Supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric rally to pressure police

JAKARTA • Supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric Rizieq Shihab protested outside police headquarters in Sampang regency, East Java, yesterday, to demand justice for six of their group's members who were killed in a shoot-out with the police and for the release of their leader.

Rizieq, who heads the controversial Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), has been detained since last Saturday at the Metro Jaya regional police headquarters just outside Jakarta.

He is being investigated for breaching coronavirus restrictions by holding events that drew thousands of followers in the city.

In Sampang yesterday, several dozen protesters gathered outside the station to chant slogans and listen to speeches by rally organisers.

Many were without face masks and did not observe social distancing as advised by the government amid a pandemic that has logged nearly 530,000 cases in the vast archipelago and killed more than 19,000 people.

"We are at the Sampang police station to demand justice, for police to complete investigations into the killing of FPI cadres in Jakarta," a rally organiser, Mahrus, was quoted as saying by local news media.

He added that the protesters also demanded the immediate release of the cleric.

Last week, the police shot dead six of Rizieq's followers in a highway shoot-out as his supporters accompanied him to a function in a convoy of vehicles.

The police said those killed were carrying weapons including pistols, which has been denied by the FPI.

Before his arrest, the 55-year-old preacher had been called in by the police several times to give a statement for allowing thousands of his supporters to gather at the Jakarta airport and in a gathering at his house last month, soon after he returned from a three-year self-imposed exile in Saudi Arabia.

But he had managed to avoid them until his arrest last Saturday.