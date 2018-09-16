Super typhoon wreaks havoc in Philippines

Super Typhoon Mangkhut yesterday smashed through the northern tip of the Philippines, leaving at least three dead and a trail of destruction with damaged homes, felled trees and downed power lines. The storm had packed winds of more than 200kmh and brought torrential rain, before leaving the Philippines.

The Philippine authorities yesterday began sending search teams to remote areas hit by communication and power outages to assess the damage.

At least three people were killed in the typhoon, including two rescue workers who died in landslides, Reuters reported.

The extent of the storm's destruction was only beginning to be known with reports of rain-soaked hillsides collapsing, out-of-control floodwaters and people being rescued from inundated homes.

More than 105,000 people fled their homes ahead of the typhoon.

Mangkhut was yesterday barrelling towards Hong Kong and southern China.

Hong Kong yesterday raised its alert to the second strongest typhoon signal while China's national observatory issued the highest level of alert for Mangkhut.

