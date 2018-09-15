Super typhoon set to slam into Philippines

The Philippines is bracing itself for a super storm today.

Bags of relief supplies were in place at a makeshift disaster relief operations centre yesterday in Tuguegarao, in Cagayan province, ahead of Super Typhoon Mangkhut's arrival.

The authorities evacuated thousands of people to safer ground hours before the storm was to slam into the country's northern provinces on the island of Luzon.

The maximum Category 5 typhoon is set to make landfall this morning, and more than four million Filipinos are in its path.

It is one of the most powerful storms to menace the country in years, and is forecast to head to southern China, where millions more could be affected.

