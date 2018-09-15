Super typhoon set to slam into Philippines

The Philippines is bracing itself for a super storm today. Bags of relief supplies were in place at a makeshift disaster relief operations centre yesterday in Tuguegarao, in Cagayan province, ahead of Super Typhoon Mangkhut's arrival. The authorities
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
1 hour ago

The Philippines is bracing itself for a super storm today.

Bags of relief supplies were in place at a makeshift disaster relief operations centre yesterday in Tuguegarao, in Cagayan province, ahead of Super Typhoon Mangkhut's arrival.

The authorities evacuated thousands of people to safer ground hours before the storm was to slam into the country's northern provinces on the island of Luzon.

The maximum Category 5 typhoon is set to make landfall this morning, and more than four million Filipinos are in its path.

It is one of the most powerful storms to menace the country in years, and is forecast to head to southern China, where millions more could be affected.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 15, 2018, with the headline 'Super typhoon set to slam into Philippines'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!