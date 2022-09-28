Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam: National forecaster

DANANG, Vietnam - Typhoon Noru made landfall along the central coast of Vietnam early on Wednesday, the national forecaster said, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people took refuge in shelters.

“The position of the typhoon’s centre at 4am (2100 GMT Tuesday) on Sept 28 is between Danang and Quang Nam,” the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said, adding wind speeds were between 103 kmh and 117 kmh.

In Danang, Vietnam’s third largest city, high rise buildings shook in the high winds that toppled trees and tore roofs from homes across the central region.

More than 200,000 people in Vietnam had taken refuge in shelters overnight.

Forecasters had predicted that Noru would be one of the biggest storms to hit the country.

Almost half of Vietnam's airports have been shut, schools and offices across several provinces - including in Danang - were closed and residents rushed to find shelter before Noru's arrival.

The typhoon had slammed into the Philippines earlier this week and killed six people.

Noru is expected to subside to a severe typhoon as it makes its way inland in Vietnam.

Vietnam's flood and storm control authority had said earlier that wind speeds would reach 160 kmh, equalling Typhoon Xangsane - which hit Danang in 2006 and killed 76 people.

Authorities said they have evacuated nearly 260,000 people from their homes, including in the popular tourist city of Hoi An, where residents were brought to a primary school.

Three hundred houses in the coastal province of Quang Tri had their roofs blown off late on Tuesday as winds began picking up speed. In nearby Hue, trees were blown to the ground.

In Danang, all shops and hotels were closed, while residents were banned from going out on the streets.

The defence ministry has mobilised around 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militia members, equipped with armoured vehicles and boats in preparation for rescue and relief operations, state media said.

According to data from the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre, located in Hawaii, Noru will be only the sixth major typhoon to hit Vietnam since 1945. AFP