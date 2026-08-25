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Sunway confirms roller-coaster mishap in Selangor water park, cooperating with probe into incident

The company expressed regret and said it was committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety across its attractions and facilities.

PETALING JAYA – Sunway Theme Parks confirmed that the Aug 22 roller-coaster mishap that injured 10 guests took place at Sunway Lagoon.

According to Bernama, the company expressed regret and said it was committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety across its attractions and facilities.

“Since the incident, the company has provided necessary medical assistance and support, and remains in close contact with the guests and their families.

“Sunway Theme Parks is working closely and fully cooperating with relevant authorities while conducting an investigation into the incident,” it said.

On Aug 22, 10 people suffered minor injuries in an accident involving a roller coaster at the theme park.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat had said police received a report on the accident at 11.45am on Aug 23.

“The incident occurred at about 9pm on Aug 22, when 22 foreign and local park-goers aged 11 to 44 years old were riding the roller coaster.

“Initial investigations found that 10 riders were injured in the accident. The victims were taken to medical facilities around Subang Jaya for treatment.

“All 10 victims sustained minor injuries, and there were no deaths,” he had said in a statement on Aug 24.

He added that the matter was still under police investigation and urged the public not to speculate on the incident as it could interfere with the probe. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK