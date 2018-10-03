Sulawesi quake: Singapore Armed Forces deliver humanitarian supplies to Indonesia

SINGAPORE - Humanitarian supplies were delivered by two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 transport aircraft to Indonesia on Tuesday (Oct 2) as part of efforts to support Indonesia's disaster relief efforts following the Sept 28 earthquake and tsunami, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a press release early Wednesday morning.

The relief package, comprising tents, meal rations, bottled water and medical supplies, was handed over to Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Ali Sudibyo from the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Mission Commander, LTC Oh Chun Keong.

The package, worth approximately S$240,000, was donated by the SAF, added the Mindef statement.

Following the delivery of the relief package, the two RSAF C-130 aircraft will remain in Indonesia to support the Indonesian government to evacuate those displaced from disaster-hit areas.

"As a close neighbour and friend of Indonesia and the TNI, MINDEF and the SAF stand ready to assist Indonesia and the TNI in further disaster relief efforts, if required," the statement said.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post on Tuesday night that both C-130 aircraft will remain in Sulawesi to transport survivors to other cities of Indonesia, as requested by the Indonesian military.

"If needed, the SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) will do more to help our brothers and sisters in Indonesia through this natural disaster," Dr Ng said.