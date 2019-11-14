Suicide bomber dies in attack at Medan police HQ

A 24-year-old "lone wolf" suicide bomber died and six people were injured when he blew himself up at police headquarters in Medan, north Sumatra, yesterday.

In a media briefing after the attack, Indonesia's national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said the Medan-born man was identified by his fingerprints. As is the usual practice in Indonesia, the police named him only by his initials, RMN.

"Based on the fingerprints found by the Inafis (Indonesia Automatic Fingerprint Identification System) team at the location, the investigators have identified the perpetrator," Brigadier-General Dedi said.

He said it appeared that the bomber had carried out the terrorist act as a "lone wolf." He added that the forensic team was continuing its work to confirm the identity of the attacker, as well as the type of bomb used.

"A 9-volt battery, metal sheets, nails in various sizes, cable pieces, and an on/off switch will be further studied," Brig-Gen Dedi said.

The attack occurred at around 8.40am local time, 20 minutes after the bomber was seen on closed-circuit television walking into the police compound.

The young man, clad in a ride-hailing service jacket and carrying a big backpack, blew himself up in a carpark near a building where certificates of clearance, known as SKCK, were being processed.

Six people - four police officers, one police employee and one civilian - were hurt in the blast, which also damaged several vehicles.

Eyewitnesses told local media they heard a loud explosion and saw puffs of white smoke as they rushed out of the building.

A witness named Lila Mayasari told MetroTV news station that she was in a queue inside the police headquarters when she heard a loud blast.

"There was an explosion. I felt as if I was lifted off the ground, like there was an earthquake. It was loud and then I saw white smoke. I panicked and shouted, 'Bomb!' Everyone panicked and started running," she said.

Another witness, a Mr Jones, told MetroTV he saw two "brown-skinned" men, both about 1.7m tall, behaving in a suspicious manner in the parking area.

North Sumatra police spokesman Tatan Dirsan Atmaja said the bomber entered the police compound twice. He was cleared after physical checks on the first occasion but ignored orders to remove his jacket when he returned a second time, said Mr Tatan.

He added that three members of the suicide bomber's family, including the man's cousin, were under investigation.

But police found nothing after searching the bomber's parents' house in a village in Medan. RMN had moved in with his in-laws in another area after his marriage last year, according to a relative.

Mr Tatan said RMN used to be a driver for a ride-hailing service.

In recent years, radicals - some tied to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-inspired militant group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) - have targeted the police and security forces.

The latest attack comes a month after a suspected militant stabbed and wounded Mr Wiranto, a former army general and chief security minister in the previous Cabinet of President Joko Widodo.

In August, a suspected militant attacked police officers at a station in Indonesia's second-biggest city, Surabaya, but security forces managed to arrest him.

Intelligence and terrorism expert Stanislaus Riyanta said the Medan suicide bomber was most likely affiliated with ISIS.

"The bombing is in line with revenge for the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. His death has encouraged his followers to carry out countermeasures. And in Indonesia, the police are among their enemies."

Baghdadi was killed in Syria in an operation by American forces last month.

Mr Stanislaus added that yesterday's incident should serve as a warning for security forces to be alert as such attacks may continue, with targets that include places of worship and sites that symbolise the United States.

"Christmas and New Year can be their favourite time to perform their actions," he said.

Police headquarters in other Indonesian cities, including Denpasar in the country's most popular tourist destination Bali, as well as in Makassar, the provincial capital of South Sulawesi, have tightened their security measures following the incident in Medan, local media reported.

• Additional reporting by Adi Prasetia in Medan