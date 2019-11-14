Suicide blast at Medan police HQ; 6 injured

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the police headquarters in Medan in North Sumatra yesterday morning, injuring six people in an attack believed to have been motivated by the killing of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last month.

Police said it appeared that the bomber acted on his own. The 24-year-old bomber, who was killed in the blast, was identified using his fingerprints.

The six injured were four police officers, a police employee and a civilian. Several vehicles were also damaged in the blast that occurred at around 8.40am.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement last night that Singapore condemned the act of terror.

There were no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the incident, the statement added.

Bom bunuh diri di Polrestabes Medan, info lain terus berkembang. pic.twitter.com/6Ga4cILiU0 — Zuhairlianza I.H (@anzaharahap) November 13, 2019