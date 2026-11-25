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In the first nine months of 2026, Malaysia attracted RM123.5 billion in data centre and cloud computing investments.

– In October, project manager Jack (not his real name) quit his job at a China-linked AI computing firm with a data centre in Johor after a successful run.

But when the US restricted advanced semiconductor exports without a licence to curb Chinese access via the region, it gave him even more reason to reflect on his exit.

“Whoa! I saw the news, I’m glad I left already,” he told The Straits Times when contacted over the phone in November.

He conceded that his decision was personal and unrelated to the events, but added that he may now need to change industries following the restriction.

The episode illustrated how sentiment has quickly soured in a sector where Malaysia had placed a major bet, attracting billions of ringgit in investments to build its digital economy and AI capabilities.

Fresh US export curbs may now hamper its ambitions to become a regional data centre hub, particularly for facilities relying on AI demand from Chinese firms.

Barred from importing advanced chips directly since 2022, Chinese companies had reportedly turned to South-east Asia to lease computing power from data centres where such hardware could legally operate – a loophole Washington is now moving to close.

Blacklist targets regional loopholes

On Nov 24, the US extended its export restriction by adding Singapore-based Megaspeed International and six related entities across Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand to its trade blacklist.

Three entities were listed under Malaysia: MSFusion Sdn Bhd, PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd. The trio was allegedly flagged over the “significant risk” of their involvement in diverting advanced computing hardware to unauthorised users or uses.

This comes as US and Singapore authorities are investigating Megaspeed over alleged diversion of advanced AI chips produced by US chipmaker Nvidia to China.

In response, Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) said it had tasked the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) with notifying data centre operators not to host, lease space to or provide services to the seven blacklisted entities.

“Malaysia remains committed to a secure, transparent and rules-based trading environment and will not allow itself to be used as a channel to circumvent export controls,” MITI said, adding that action would be taken against parties found to have contravened any laws.

Malaysia has 117 data centres, with a combined maximum energy demand of about 23,500 megawatts (MW), Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Ghani told reporters on Nov 4.

Data centre and cloud computing investments accounted for 35.2 per cent of the country’s total approved investments in the first nine months of 2026 worth RM123.5 billion ($38.9 billion) across 86 projects according to MIDA on Nov 17.

The authority added that the US was Malaysia’s largest foreign investor, contributing about RM60 billion, followed by China and Singapore, with around RM38 billion each.

Against this backdrop, Samuel Tan, chief executive of Olive Tree Property Consultants, said investors in Johor – which has emerged as the country’s top data centre hub in recent years – were moving from rushing to secure a foothold to scrutinising risks.

He described the market as experiencing “a sudden chill amid a boom”.

“Capital has not fled the market, but has become more selective,” he said. “Projects that depend heavily on Chinese customers, or have no clear way to comply with US rules, could face trouble securing funding.”

A Shanghai-based source who previously managed a Malaysian data centre project offered a gloomier assessment. He said up to half of signed future capacity in South-east Asia “may not happen” because of the new rules.

The source explained that operators may have signed deals with local grid suppliers for large amounts of electricity ahead of future AI demand, with half of that capacity reserved for Chinese clients.

“They would do that to lock down the price of energy in anticipation of the demand as the commercial profit from that could even outweigh the penalty they have to pay should they not use the demand,” the source said.

How some data centres may be spared

However, industry sources noted that data centres with existing client bases and broader service offerings may be less vulnerable.

This is because the facilities offer diverse services, including co-location leasing, cloud storage, and e-commerce hosting. Not all clients are Chinese entities seeking AI compute powered by advanced US chips, according to industry observers.

For example, ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, is estimated to lease about 90 per cent of computing capacity in Johor, several industry and government sources told ST.

A source familiar with DayOne Data Centres said less than 40 per cent of its 2.3GW customer bookings pipeline was leased to TikTok, which uses its facilities for central processing units rather than AI workloads. AI applications, on the other hand, rely on graphics processing units (GPUs). GPUs produced by Nvidia – particularly the advanced Blackwell series chips – are subject to US restrictions.

The source added that four of DayOne’s five largest customers were non-Asian companies, including Texas-based Oracle.

YTL International, a Malaysian firm with links to Nvidia, also dismissed a New York Times report alleging that it helped transfer US chips to China.

In its response, YTL said it provides co-location services to multiple global customers, including US hyperscalers, under arrangements that comply with both local and US rules.

“We remain confident that the demand for co-location data centre infrastructure in Malaysia will continue to grow given strong global demand, including from the US,” it said.

In Johor, which accounts for roughly 60 per cent of all data centres in the country, state executive councillor for investment, trade and consumer affairs Lee Ting Han said it was too early to determine the full impact of the rules.

He said cloud operators “are not affected at the moment”, adding that operators could be spared if their capacity was not leased to US-barred firms. However, he was unsure how much computing capacity in Johor was leased to such firms.

“For projects that have already been approved, we think the impact will vary depending on their business models, financing arrangements and technology requirements,” Lee told ST.

“While some may face delays, I do not foresee widespread cancellations at this stage.”

Financers wait for clarity

While the impact on individual projects remains uncertain, concerns are also emerging over financing, with some lenders and investors holding back on deals.

Singapore-based DayOne and Australian data centre firm Firmus Grid, for instance, have both recently put their plans to go public on hold.

Blackstone-linked data centre provider AirTrunk, which has more than 420MW of capacity in Malaysia, also postponed plans to raise US$1.5 billion through a Singapore real estate investment trust.

A Kuala Lumpur-based banking executive involved in financing data centre and GPU operators said his institution was reviewing its exposure and putting new deals on hold. He expects it could take three to six months for the industry to gain greater clarity.

“As a lender, we also won’t want to finance a blacklisted entity,” he added.

Beyond financing, former deputy trade minister Ong Kian Ming said South-east Asian countries should coordinate their response and engage Washington.

He added that ASEAN could use its Digital Economy Framework Agreement to make the case for the region’s data centre industry.

For now, Malaysia is still seeking clarification from Washington. Johari said on Nov 18 that he wanted to understand the licensing requirements and whether they covered data centre services provided to third parties.

The minister also told Parliament in mid-October that data centres would be required to pay for contracted electricity even if they did not use it, to curb abuse.

“My advice to all data centre operators in Malaysia is, if you want to continue conducting your business here, you must comply with US rules and regulations,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on Nov 18.

“If you are not prepared to comply, then you should not operate in Malaysia.”

Additional reporting by Shannon Teoh