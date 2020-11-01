Students pose with 'dissidents' in graduation protest

BANGKOK • Some students at Thailand's Thammasat University posed with cardboard cutouts of well-known critics of the monarchy yesterday in a protest as King Maha Vajiralongkorn was to present degrees amid growing calls for royal reform.

Youth and student-led demonstrations that began in July by demanding the ousting of former junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha as Prime Minister have increasingly called for curbs on the King's powers, breaking a longstanding taboo.

State broadcaster Thai PBS quoted a source as saying that only around half of this year's 9,600 Thammasat graduates joined rehearsals that are essential for those attending the degree ceremony.

Last year, it said, only 10 per cent missed the final ceremony.

Mr Prayut warned students on Friday not to disrupt the graduation ceremonies at Thammasat, long seen as a centre of radicalism.

Student protesters have set up on campus life-size cardboard cutouts of historian Somsak Jeamteerasakul and former diplomat Pavin Chachavalpongpun, widely followed critics of the monarchy who live in self-exile.

"I chose to take a picture with Somsak because I respect him and I don't think he deserves whatever happened to him for speaking the truth and bravely criticising the monarchy openly," said one 23-year-old student, who gave his name as Marut.

Many students who were at the ceremony with their families ignored the cutouts.

The graduation ceremony with accompanying photos is a rite of passage in Thailand.

Many families display gilt-framed pictures of graduates receiving their degrees from the monarch, a practice begun last century to strengthen royal bonds with the middle class.

But this year's protests have posed the biggest challenge to the palace since the 1932 revolt that ended absolute monarchy.

A week-long government crackdown in mid-October, with a ban on protests and the arrest of many protest leaders, backfired when it prompted bigger demonstrations.

Yesterday, three prominent pro-democracy leaders were sent to hospital after chaos broke out outside a Bangkok police station overnight when they were re-arrested.

Activists Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul and Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak have been in custody since the middle of last month on sedition charges but police sought to question them further after their detention expired.

Police said one of them was sent to the hospital after he had a "reaction". But lawyers and other activists said Mr Panupong had been put in a chokehold by police while his colleagues suffered from fatigue after police questioning.

