Students in Indonesia protest over possibility of another term for Jokowi

JAKARTA • Indonesian police used tear gas and water cannon against thousands of students protesting yesterday against extending the presidential term limit, after rumours swirled for weeks about a potential change to the country's Constitution.

The South-east Asian country's next election is in 2024 and President Joko Widodo would not be eligible to run as Indonesia has a two-term limit for its leader.

But senior ministers and several political parties last month suggested the election should be delayed and the Constitution amended to allow presidents to serve more than two terms.

Yesterday, about 2,000 university students gathered in front of the House of Representatives building in Jakarta. Indonesia has seen similar rallies sprout across the country in the past week.

"We demand the House of Representatives not betray the Constitution by making an amendment and we firmly reject delaying the 2024 election," protest coordinator Luthfi Yufrizal said.

Police later fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesters, according to reporters on the scene. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said those tactics were used after protesters assaulted Dr Ade Armando, an academic seen to be a supporter of Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi.

Dr Armando had suffered head injuries after being trampled by angry protesters, police said. An unverified video showed Dr Armando bleeding, his face badly swollen, as police officers hauled him away.

Police chief Imran said six officers were also attacked and injured while attempting to evacuate the academic.

"We promise to take strict action against anyone who broke the law and is the mastermind of this incident," the police chief said, adding that a total of 80 protesters were detained.

On Sunday, for a second time in under a week, Mr Widodo, 60, urged ministers and security chiefs to cease discussion of the issue and said it was clear that an election would be held in February 2024, as planned.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE