June 1 marks the start of Myanmar's school term. But many parents face a dilemma this year: Should they send their children to school?

Amid the turmoil since the Feb 1 coup, Myanmar's junta has pressed ahead with opening the school year on schedule. It has suspended over a quarter of the nation's estimated 400,000 teachers for protesting against military rule by refusing to work, and fast-tracked the hiring of replacements.