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Student arrested after allegedly firing 8 shots in school in Thailand, no injuries reported

The suspect’s name and the name of the school are being withheld.

BANGKOK - A 15-year-old student was detained after allegedly firing eight shots in a school in Kamphaeng Phet province in Thailand on Sept 2, prompting teachers and students to flee or take shelter as classes were changing.

The incident occurred at about 2pm. No injuries were reported.

Police and rescue volunteers moved into the school and brought the situation under control before taking the suspect into custody.

Initial accounts differed over the direction of the gunfire. Information released by the school said the suspect fired eight shots into the air, while separate reports from the scene described bullet damage to a teacher’s car and a glass door.

Officers found spent cartridge cases near a security booth at the entrance and additional spent and unfired ammunition near a physical education building.

A school security guard said the suspect entered through the front gate carrying a 9mm handgun and fired a shot that narrowly missed him before continuing farther into the grounds.

A physical education teacher said he heard the gunfire while students were changing classes and concentrated on getting students away from the area.

When he came face to face with the suspect, the teacher helped move other students into an auditorium, where they were able to shelter safely.

Police, rescue workers and education officials subsequently confirmed that no students, teachers or other people at the school had been injured.

Kamphaeng Phet Governor Chatip Rujanaseri, Deputy Governor Suwanit Suriyakul Na Ayutthaya, police, military personnel and other government agencies later arrived to oversee security and provide support to parents waiting for information.

The suspect had not attended classes since Aug 21 because he had been placed on leave while receiving treatment for depression. A medical follow-up appointment had been scheduled for Sept 4.

The school had already become aware of a potential warning on Aug 19, when it learnt that the suspect had sent messages to a friend saying he would come to the school at 10am on Aug 20 to cause an incident.

School officials called the suspect and his parents in for discussions.

At that meeting, the suspect denied intending to carry out an attack and said the messages had been part of a conversation while playing a game.

The Sept 2 incident occurred nearly two weeks later.

The authorities are investigating the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.

The suspect will be questioned with a multi-disciplinary team present, in line with procedures involving a minor.

Police are also examining the firearm, ammunition and evidence recovered from the school grounds, including the reported bullet damage to the teacher’s vehicle and glass door.

The suspect’s name and the name of the school are being withheld.

The school will suspend on-site teaching for two days following the incident and move classes online during that period.

Officials said safety arrangements would be reviewed before students return to normal classroom learning.

The education authorities also sought to reassure parents while psychological and welfare support was being provided following the incident. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK