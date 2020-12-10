Stuck at home in 2020, Malaysians turn to explore culinary adventures online

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysians love food and this was proven yet again by Google when it ranked the country with the highest search interest for recipes around the world.

Google Malaysia's annual Year in Search list showed that Malaysians turned to their true comfort - food - in this tumultuous year with recipes like "Dalgona Coffee", "Dalgona Milo", "Biscoff Cheesecake", "Tornado Cake" and "Marble Jelita Cake" topping the list.

"Malaysians turned to food as a newfound hobby, for comfort, or as a new business venture with the highest search interest for recipes in the world, " said Google Malaysia Communications Manager for Consumer Products Nadia Khan in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 9).

Pastries, desserts, and local light snacks like "Youtiao","Kuih Cek Mek Molek","Apam Balik","Taufufa" and "Burnt cheesecake" made up the rest of the list for recipes, said Google Malaysia.

While recipes were a big staple, the term 'US Election 2020' was the number one trending search term this year in Malaysia, said Google.

The search for updates on the US election was followed by "Google Classroom","Bantuan Prihatin Nasional","Bantuan Sara Hidup","Coronavirus" and "i-Lestari".

Other terms to make it to the top ten were a mix of "Realme 6 Pro reviews","English Premier League","Google Meet" and "mySalam".

The list is a look back at the past 12 months of collective trending searches, shedding light on the people, topics, and events that captured the nation's curiosity and interest, they said.

"2020 has undoubtedly been a unique year and the trending search terms in our Year in Search list reflect that - from being concerned citizens of the world, to an increased search for digital learning tools as schools closed nationwide.

"We sought to stay informed throughout the global pandemic while thanking our frontliners and searching for financial aid programmes - a glimpse into the challenges as we adapt to the new norm.

Another category that stood out in 2020 were searches for government financial aid and assistance schemes with 'Bantuan Prihatin Nasional' top of the list and 'Bantuan Sara Hidup' coming in second.

"KWSP i-Lestari", was the third most trending term in the category, while "mySalam" and "LHDN semakan" came in fourth and fifth respectively.

Other forms of assistance which trended were - "eGUMIS","Geran Khas Prihatin","Program Saringan Prihatin PERKESO","Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang" and "Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia".

As for the Covid-19 category the top searched entry was "Coronavirus' followed by "Covid-19 Malaysia","Thank you coronavirus helpers","Coronavirus tips" and "Coronavirus update".