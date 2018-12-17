Strong wind, flood alerts in Malaysia

KUALA TERENGGANU • Malaysia's weatherman has warned of strong north-easterly winds and rough seas in the waters off the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and off the East Malaysia states during the current monsoon season.

Meanwhile, parts of Terengganu state were inundated with floods last Saturday and yesterday, causing evacuations in several districts.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said yesterday that Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and eastern Johor, along with Sarawak and Sabah states, could see wind speeds of 40kmh to 50kmh and waves rising as high as 3.5m.

The wind condition is dangerous for small boats, recreation and sea sports, the department said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu's evacuation centres were shut late yesterday as water levels dropped, but there were warnings that low-lying areas could be flooded again due to the ongoing monsoon rain.

Several major rivers in Terengganu were being closely watched by the authorities as they could break their banks.

At one point yesterday morning, there were 163 evacuees at flood relief centres.

Low-lying areas hit by flooding include central Hulu Terengganu district and Dungun in the south.

