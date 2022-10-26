Strong 6.5-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS

MANILA - A 6.5-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late on Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with officials warning about the potential for damage.

“We are expecting damage here,” seismologist Charm Villamil told reporters following the quake, which struck around 10.59pm near the upland town of Dolores.

She said the impact on buildings would depend on their structural integrity as well as the characteristics of the ground where they were built.

The quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 15.2km, was felt as far away as the capital Manila, more than 330km to the south.

In July, a 7.0-magnitude quake in the same area triggered landslides and ground fissures in the mountainous region, killing 11 people and injuring several hundred others, according to the official count. AFP