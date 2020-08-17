Stricter curbs in Penang amid fears of flare-up

BALIK PULAU • Malaysia has placed several areas of Penang under stricter movement controls as new coronavirus cases threaten to flare up again in the northern state after a 100-day hiatus.

The local authorities are on high alert and have imposed restrictions after new Covid-19 cases began sprouting up in the community.

Roadside hawkers are no longer allowed to have dine-in customers and can offer only takeaways. Restaurants and coffee shops are allowed to have dine-in patrons, but standard operating procedures on physical distancing need to be observed strictly, with no crowding allowed.

The affected areas are Teluk Kumbar, Sungai Batu and Gertak Sanggul on Penang Island, and central and southern Seberang Prai districts on the mainland.

Night bazaars are closed for now. The Penang Island city council also warned that the morning market in Taman Sahabat, Teluk Kumbar, would be shut down if the community does not strictly adhere to safety procedures.

A 58-year-old woman who lives in Taman Sahabat was confirmed to have the virus last Friday.

On Saturday, the rural suburb appeared to be a ghost town with only a handful of shops and stalls open and hardly anyone about.

Ms Nor Fazila Jaafar, 33, who works at a Malay food shop, said she was told on Saturday morning that they had to stop allowing dine-in. "Business was so bad. We cooked less, but we still only sold 30 per cent of the food all morning and afternoon," she said.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said yesterday that there are no clusters in Penang and the new cases over the past few days are due to clusters from other states.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's health chief said yesterday that a mutation that is far more infectious than the original Wuhan strain has been detected in the country. The D614G mutation was discovered by the Malaysian Institute for Medical Research in four cases from two clusters - the Sivagangga and Ulu Tiram clusters, health chief Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post yesterday. "It is found to be 10 times more infectious and is easily spread by an individual super spreader," he said.

Malaysia reported 25 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections so far to 9,200. No new fatalities were reported, keeping the death toll at 125.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK