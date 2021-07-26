Strict virus protocols in place as MPs gather in House

KUALA LUMPUR • Almost all of Malaysia's 220 lawmakers are expected to attend the first parliamentary session of the year today.

There are no virtual or hybrid meetings for the five-day session, which will take place under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Only 39 MPs have yet to be fully vaccinated. Most of them have had one dose of the vaccine.

Unvaccinated lawmakers are allowed to attend the special sitting but all MPs, regardless of their vaccination status, must register a negative test result for Covid-19 before taking part in the session.

Swab tests were carried out in recent days on MPs and their officers, and reports said some had tested positive.

At least two MPs will not be attending the sitting.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi - a government backbencher who has been pushing for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation - has tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic and is under home quarantine.

Opposition Democratic Action Party MP Chow Kon Yeow, who is Penang's Chief Minister, is also in quarantine after his bodyguard tested positive.