Strict movement curbs lifted in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

The strictest movement curbs in Malaysia, imposed on most of Selangor state and parts of Kuala Lumpur, were lifted at midnight, despite the fact that the areas remain the epicentre of the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

In a statement yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said: "The special National Security Council meeting has studied presentations from the Health Ministry regarding the current situation and has agreed not to extend the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in all the sub-districts involved."