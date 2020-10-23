Street vendors get to rally sites faster than protesters

BANGKOK • With an intelligence network so good that it has been compared with the CIA, Thai street vendors are often first on the scene at "guerilla" democracy protests in Bangkok, where they hawk sour pork and fishballs to a democracy-hungry crowd.

After a government crackdown last week, protest groups have begun keeping the venues for their demonstrations demanding the resignation of Premier Prayut Chan-o-cha secret until the last minute, in a bid to outsmart the authorities.

But protesters have quickly noticed that they are often second on the scene, behind food vendors setting up their carts and readying themselves for a busy night of brisk sales. "They arrive even before us," commented 28-year-old protester Ploy at a protest by tens of thousands of people yesterday.

Meatball seller Rattapol Sukpa said he stays ahead of the curve by monitoring Facebook for hints of the latest locations, and is in constant contact with other vendors who tip one another off.

"My earnings were good before, but selling at the protest sites, you'd sell out faster than usual," the 19-year-old said as he set up near Victory Monument.

Business has been booming since the protest movement kicked off in July, with vendors now a regular feature on the sidelines. A post calling on people to rally at a new protest venue on Tuesday carried a picture of a food cart with the caption, "Let's send the CIA there first".

Protesters are calling for serious changes to Thailand's status quo - an overhaul of Mr Prayut's administration, a rewriting of the military-scripted Constitution and reforms to the kingdom's monarchy.

But their gatherings also bring a food festival vibe. Sour pork and rice sausage balls, a delicacy of Thailand's north-east provinces, hang like beaded necklaces from a street vendor's pushcart, ready to be fried up and served with cabbage in plastic bags. Also on the menu are hotdogs, soups, cold drinks, pickled fruits and satay.

As his chicken thigh portions sizzle in a frying pan, Mr Nattapol Sai-ngarm said he is conscious of the risks of doing business in such a dicey environment. But the economy's freefall in the face of a coronavirus pandemic has left him without a choice. "I used to be scared" of a police crackdown, he said. "But I've been coming every day so I've gotten used to it."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE