Streaming to survive: Thailand's out-of-work elephants in crisis

SURIN, Thailand - In the north-eastern village of Ban Ta Klang in Thailand, Ms Siriporn Sapmak starts her day by doing a livestream of her two elephants on social media to raise money to survive.

The 23-year-old, who has been taking care of elephants since she was in school, points her phone to the animals as she feeds them bananas and they walk around the back of her family home.

Ms Siriporn says she can raise about 1,000 baht (S$27.46) of donations from several hours of livestreaming on TikTok and YouTube, but that is only enough to feed her two elephants for one day.

It is a new - and insecure - source of income for the family, which before the pandemic earned money by doing elephant shows in the Thai city of Pattaya. They top up their earnings by selling fruit.

Like thousands of other elephant owners around the country, the Sapmak family had to return to their home village as the pandemic decimated elephant camps and foreign tourism ground to a virtual halt. Only 400,000 foreign tourists arrived in Thailand last year compared with nearly 40 million in 2019.

Some days, Ms Siriporn does not receive any donations, and her elephants are underfed.

"We are hoping for tourists to (return). If they come back, we might not be doing these livestreams anymore," she said. "If we get to go back to work, we get a (stable) income to buy grass for elephants to eat."

Like families

Mr Edwin Wiek, founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, estimates that at least a thousand elephants in Thailand would have no "proper income" until more tourists return.

Thailand has about 3,200 to 4,000 captive elephants, and about 3,500 in the wild.

Mr Wiek said the Livestock Development Department needs to find "some kind" of budget to support these elephants.

"Otherwise, it's going to be difficult to keep them alive I think for most families," he said.

The families in Ban Ta Klang, the epicentre of Thailand's elephant business located in Surin province, have cared for elephants for generations and have a close connection to them.

Elephant shows and rides have long been popular with tourists, especially the Chinese, while animal rights groups' criticism of how elephants are handled there has given rise to tourism in sanctuaries.

"We are bound together, like family members," Ms Siriporn's mother Pensri Sapmak, 60, said. "Without the elephants, we don't know what our future will look like. We have today thanks to them."

Chinese tourists have yet to return