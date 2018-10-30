Storm-hit Philippine region prepares for another destructive typhoon

The Philippines is bracing itself for a typhoon heading for the north of the main island of Luzon, the same region badly hit by a deadly storm just weeks earlier.

Typhoon Yutu is set to make landfall this morning somewhere in the provinces of Isabela, Aurora or Cagayan, and move slowly across northern Luzon.

Ten provinces were elevated to warning signal 3 on the severity scale of 5, and 23 more put on the earliest warnings of 1 and 2, including Manila.

Emergency workers yesterday began evacuating inhabitants of landslide-prone mountain areas and coastal towns in six provinces, as weather officials warned of 2m-to 3m-high storm surges. Airlines cancelled at least a dozen flights between Manila and northern Luzon.

"We are not taking any chances," Mr Edgar Posadas, director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, told reporters. He said Yutu could affect up to 12 million people in 290 cities and towns.

As of yesterday afternoon, the typhoon was about 300km east of Luzon, home to about 53 million people, and had weakened to a Category 2 storm with sustained wind speeds of 150kmh, with gusts of 185kmh, from 170kmh recorded a few hours earlier.

That was less intense than four days ago when, as a super typhoon with wind speeds of over 270kmh, it barrelled through the Marianas, a US Western Pacific archipelago of 52,000 people, tearing off roofs, overturning vehicles and cutting off power and water.

But weather officials warned that Yutu, known locally as Rosita, would still bring heavy rains approximating the volume dumped by Typhoon Ketsana in 2009, which inundated large parts of metropolitan Manila and left more than 700 dead.

Super typhoon Mangkhut, a maximum category 5 storm, tore through northern Luzon six weeks ago, triggering rivers of mud that inundated mountain homes and killed more than 100 people. It destroyed crops worth more than 9.65 billion pesos (S$250 million).

