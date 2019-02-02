Stories about Johor Princess' marriage 'malicious, untrue'

JOHOR BARU • Recent stories circulating on social media claiming that Johor Princess Aminah Sultan Ibrahim's marriage is on the rocks have been described as "malicious and untrue" by the royal.

The Johor royal family have said they are upset that irresponsible parties are spreading baseless tales about their personal lives.

In a statement, Tunku Tun Aminah voiced her displeasure at such rumours about her marriage to Mr Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, as well as her alleged business dealings in skincare and slimming products.

"My husband and I are happy, contrary to what the rumours say," she said.

"I have also not endorsed any products, as written by these unscrupulous people who are out to use my name to get attention," she said, adding that complaints lodged with Facebook were not acted on promptly.

The Johor royal family hoped the social networking site would remove the malicious content, in line with its pledge to ensure that fake news would be dealt with sternly.

It is understood that a police report has been lodged on the matter.

Tunku Aminah married Mr Dennis, a Dutchman, in an elaborate ceremony filled with tradition in August 2017.

She is the only daughter of Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

The wedding at Istana Besar was attended by local and foreign dignitaries, such as Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, and the recently installed Malaysian king, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK