Stop internal sabotage and Umno-PAS animosity, urges Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri

BERA, Pahang - There should be no friction between Umno and PAS as their ties may still continue in the future, said Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He added that both parties should avoid insulting or hurling attacks at one another as such acts were not only prohibited by Islam, but also because the two parties used to work together under the Muafakat Nasional coalition, which had now become strained.

"We shouldn't be making attacks on each other because the ties may be rekindled again in the future. In politics, we are not forever enemies, and it is not forever that we are friends, and as such, we should avoid hurting other people's feelings," said Mr Ismail.

"Who knows, one day we will sit together again for the sake of the Muslim ummah and the Malays in the country. If we make baseless allegations, it will only create animosity between us," he told reporters after launching the Bera Barisan Nasional (BN) parliamentary machinery on Sunday.

Mr Ismail, who is also an Umno vice-president, earlier officiated the Bera Umno division meeting, reported Bernama.

The Prime Minister was speaking in response to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang's statement on Friday that PAS had suspended its cooperation with BN.

Mr Abdul Hadi made the statement a day after BN chairman Zahid Hamidi said that BN had decided to go solo in the 15th General Election.

PM Ismail Sabri, who is also Bera Umno's division leader, hinted that he would defend the parliamentary seat in Bera, which he has held since 2004, should the party leadership be agreeable.

He reminded the party machinery to unite and work together to ensure victory for all Barisan candidates, regardless of whether they are from Umno, MCA or MIC, in the constituency.

The Umno vice-president said that the culture of sabotage, or cah keting, must end if Barisan were to win and a stable government could be formed.

He said many wanted to contest and many were qualified to be candidates, but when not chosen, they would sabotage those who were selected to contest in the polls.

"Don't just think about ourselves. We will rejoice for two or three days because our friends lost, but those who will suffer will be the public," he said while officiating the Bera Umno division delegates meeting at the Bera district council convention hall here yesterday.

He said those involved in campaigning for the party would also be disappointed to see their own leaders undermining each other.

"Imagine the feelings of members who joined the party at a young age, (who) did not sleep at night working for the party, to see their own leaders sabotaging each other," he said, reported Bernama.