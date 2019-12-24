Stepping up security in festive season

Members of the police bomb squad leading a sniffer dog during a security sweep before the Christmas holiday at The Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Surabaya, Indonesia, yesterday. The police in Muslim-majority Indonesia said they will deploy nearly 200,000 security personnel nationwide to guard against potential terror attacks over the festive season. The high security is also meant to ensure that Christian communities can celebrate Christmas without being targeted by intolerant groups keen to disrupt the festivities. Conservative Muslim groups have been known to raid shopping malls and other public places to protest against Christmas displays or seasonal attire worn by Muslim employees.