Stepped-up surveillance in Myanmar threatens lives

YANGON • A group of young men were recently stopped at a security checkpoint in Yangon and asked to hand over their mobile phones. After being questioned about social media apps on their phones, one of the men was fined for using a virtual private network (VPN).

The crackdown on VPNs, which anonymise a user's Internet Protocol address and help bypass firewalls, is the latest attack on digital rights in Myanmar - alongside Internet shutdowns and growing surveillance - since a military coup on Feb 1 last year. The authorities say the surveillance measures are part of a drive to improve governance and curb crime.

Fearful of being tracked, citizens have turned off the location setting on their cellphones, and used encrypted messaging apps, VPNs and foreign SIM cards to communicate and organise protests, as well as document human rights abuses in the country.

"Even before the coup, there was an assumption that there was surveillance - it has just gotten much more heavy-handed and overt since Feb 1," said Ms Debbie Stothard, founder of the Alternative Asean Network on Burma, an advocacy group. "But people are determined to keep communication channels open, and they are being very resourceful in expressing dissent and recording abuses - even at great risk to themselves," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in Bangkok.

Security forces have killed about 1,500 people and arrested thousands since Feb 1, 2021, according to the non-profit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

People in the South-east Asian nation had already lived under military control for nearly half a century until 2011. During the decade of democratic transition that followed, Myanmar welcomed multiple mobile networks, and purchased drones, facial recognition software and spyware from foreign firms that the junta is using to track civilians, rights groups say.

A draft cyber-security law that is expected to take effect in the coming weeks is aimed at complete control of electronic communications, data protection and VPN services in the country, posing grave risks to citizens. The Bill will mean "the death of online civic space in Myanmar - throttling any remaining rights of the people to freedom of expression, association, information, privacy, and security", digital rights group Access Now said in a statement.

The Myanmar authorities could not be reached for comment.

Across the world, authoritarian governments are tightening their control of the digital space, monitoring social media posts, demanding that critical posts be taken down, and using spyware and Internet shutdowns to track and silence dissenters.

In Myanmar, telecom and Internet service providers had been secretly ordered months before the coup to install intercept technology that would allow the army to eavesdrop on the communications of citizens, according to a Reuters investigation.

With the junta in command, activists are concerned that telecom firms will come under more pressure to deepen surveillance.