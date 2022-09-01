States held by Malaysia's opposition not likely to go to polls this year

KUALA LUMPUR -Six opposition-held states are not likely to go along and dissolve their state assemblies if the next general election were held this year, opposition leaders say.

Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, which are controlled by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), will not be dissolved before March next year, the party's secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said. PAS is a member of the opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Three states - Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan - held by the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance are set to sit out the general election if it is called this year.

The move by PAS and PH could forestall any potential plan by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for national polls soon after the Budget is tabled on Oct 7.

Datuk Seri Ismail is under intense pressure from his party Umno to quickly dissolve Parliament and call for polls, as the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is worried about more damaging issues surfacing in the coming months.

Umno is reeling from the recent jailing of its former president Najib Razak and a RM9 billion (S$2.8 billion) scandal involving six uncompleted navy warships.

The general election must be held by September next year.

Holding federal and state elections separately would be costly for the government. De-facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told Parliament in March that the state polls cost the Election Commission RM130 million in Sabah, RM45 million in Melaka and RM149 million in Sarawak.

Holding separate federal and state polls could add to Malaysia's current political mess with myriad parties and politicians continuing to jockey for positions, despite voter anger over the post-Covid-19 weak economy and high inflation.

With Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor having held their elections in the last two years, 10 of Malaysia's 13 states are not likely to feature in the next general election.

If the six opposition states do not dissolve their legislative assemblies, only three states controlled by BN - Perlis, Perak and Pahang - would go to the polls along with the federal election.

Under Malaysia's separation of federal and state powers, the prime minister will advise the king on when to dissolve the federal Parliament. But leaders (menteris besar and chief ministers) of the 13 Malaysia states will separately advise their state rulers (sultans and governors) on when to dissolve the state assemblies.

Malaysia's voters typically get two ballot papers: one to vote for the member of Parliament and the other to pick a state assemblyman. A parliamentary ward contains between two and five state constituencies.

There are 222 seats in the federal Parliament and 576 seats in the 13 state assemblies.

In the past, only Sarawak regularly held its state elections separately from the general election.

But messy political infighting at both the federal and state levels has led four states to hold elections in the last two years.

Sabah held its state polls in September 2020, Melaka in November last year, Sarawak in December last year and Johor this March.

PH leaders in Selangor have agreed that the assembly would serve its full term until July next year, while Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state legislature will not be dissolved this year. Datuk Takiyuddin of PAS said his party agreed the assemblies of Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu would not be dissolved before March next year.

Umno leaders have been pushing for immediate national polls.

Even with only three states in the fray, all 222 parliamentary seats in all states - and federal territories - will be up for grabs.

