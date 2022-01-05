Starting 2022 with a splash

People taking part in a "water fight" festival in Bali, Indonesia, which is held to strengthen bonds and is believed to "clean" their souls.

The Suwat Water Festival is an annual tradition held in Suwat village, Gianyar.

Water is an important marker in welcoming the year as it is seen as an element that can purify itself. The water war is also a symbol of fighting evil. With the festival, the Balinese hope bad things will not happen as these have been cleansed by the water and goodness will fill the year.

The water used is taken from springs and is also believed to help treat diseases.

