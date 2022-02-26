Stand-off over Thai skytrain deal highlights high cost of fares

Pushback against a proposal to extend a public-private partnership contract for a key section of Bangkok's skytrain has further underlined fractures in Thailand's coalition government.

The parliamentary clash has also resurfaced concerns over the prices of Bangkok's rapid rail transit fares, which remain unaffordable for a number of commuters.

The extension proposal by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Interior Ministry will lengthen the current contract for the Green Line skytrain for another 30 years after it expires in 2029. It also asks for the maximum fares to be set at 65 baht (S$2.70) per trip, up from its current 59 baht.

The Green Line, also known as the Sukhumvit Line, services stations in Bangkok's centre district such as Siam and Thong Lor, and stretches about 50km to the neighbouring province of Samut Prakan. The BMA owns the Green Line while the private firm Bangkok Mass Transit System is the operator for the line.

Bangkok currently has more than 10 skytrain contracts, known as concessions, with various line owners and operators fixing different fare rates, station entry fees and operation periods.

However, the Transport Ministry, under coalition partner Bhumjaithai Party, is opposing the extension and fare increase. And several party ministers, including Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, caused a stir when they did not attend a Cabinet meeting earlier this month that planned to discuss the issue.

The Bhumjaithai party, the second-largest coalition member, had proposed that the maximum fare be sharply reduced so that low-income commuters can use the electric train, according to The Nation.

Opposition Move Forward Party is also against the extension, saying this should be left to the next Bangkok governor and new Cabinet to decide.

The decision over the Green Line contract has been put on hold for now, but political observer Punchada Sirivunnabood said the political stand-off is yet another illustration of the cracks within the coalition government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, which has in recent months been plagued by in-fighting and factional disputes.

"The issue of public transport fares could show up again during the no-confidence vote if it is not cleared up by then," said Dr Punchada, referring to the looming parliamentary censure vote the opposition is planning against Mr Prayut, likely to be held in the next few months.

Politics aside, observers point to a bigger issue raised by the tension within the coalition bloc over the high prices of rapid rail transit tickets, which remain out of reach of the average commuter. "The most important issue for the people is the price of commuting," said urban studies researcher Petchpilai Lattanan.

The lecturer at the Chualong-korn's Faculty of Arts said the proposed Green Line maximum fare of 65 baht would be a sizeable portion of the daily earnings of someone on the minimum wage, which is about 340 baht a day in Bangkok.

An estimated 700,000 commuters used the skytrain daily before the pandemic. But many blue-collar workers rely on much cheaper motorcycle taxis or buses for their commutes.

"Those who travel by skytrain are most likely white-collar workers or students from middle-class families," added Dr Petchpilai.

Dr Sumet Ongkittikul from the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) said the different contracts and pricing tables create a "huge burden" for commuters.

"If you travel within one line, it is not that expensive. But once you change lines, even within the same operator, your fare can double to 100 baht," added Dr Sumet, research director of TDRI's transport and logistics policy section.

To solve this problem and lower train fares, the government must bring line owners and operators together to streamline the fares for all routes in the electric mass transit system, he said.