Stampede as thousands flee stadium amid hail of tear gas

MALANG - Mr Sam Gilang rushed to the exit of the Indonesian football stadium with thousands of other terrified spectators as police fired tear gas and hit fans with batons, creating a stampede that police said claimed 125 lives.

"People were pushing each other and... Many were trampled on their way to the exit gate," the 22-year-old survivor told AFP.

Spectators, including women and children, pushed and stepped on one another, scrambling through the packed terrace to reach exits at Kanjuruhan Stadium in the city of Malang, East Java.

Many victims were trampled or choked to death, police said.

Mr Gilang lost three friends in the crush. "It was so terrifying, so shocking," he said.

A domino effect of tragic events unfolded after the final whistle in a 3-2 win for visiting team Persebaya Surabaya, the bitter rivals of Malang city's Arema FC.

Several thousand fans descended to the pitch - some were angry while others wanted to join the crowd to shake the hands of Arema FC players after the loss to their fierce rivals.

With horns blaring, the crowd watched as obscenities were shouted at the police and their fellow fans ran across the grass.

The police tried to force the fans back into the confined stands, pushing them with their batons and riot shields. They then unleashed a hail of tear gas on the terraces in front of the stadium's exit gates 12 and 13.

Police said there was a "riot" but some witnesses rebuffed that description of events.

"There was no riot. I don't know what the issue was, they suddenly fired tear gas," said Doni, 43, who declined to give his last name.

Panic set in as the canisters rained down, causing hundreds to rush for the exit points.

"Smoke spread everywhere, I got hit and I panicked. The exit was already too crowded. I was confused and scared about which to take," said Fian, 17, who also declined to give his last name.

With his eyes stinging and unable to breathe, Fian recalled people shouting about escaping via a particular exit - potentially directing hundreds to a doorway wide enough for only one person.

Supporters threw any item they could find at police as officials tried to evacuate from the stadium. Furious fans toppled police vehicles and set them ablaze in an act of revenge for what had transpired.

"The police were so arrogant, they could have just directed the supporters," Mr Gilang said.

