Indonesia: Stallholders, customers cheer return of tradition

For the first time in two years, Indonesian businessman Pranyoto Widodo and his wife are again scouring bazaars for snacks and desserts known as "takjil" to serve when breaking fast with the family.

Every Ramadan before the pandemic, they used to buy their favourite food at various spots across the Indonesian capital, including Bendungan Hilir in Central Jakarta, Rawamangun in East Jakarta and Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta.

"During the pandemic, I did not come here because there were no bazaars," the father of two told The Sunday Times at a Ramadan bazaar in Bendungan Hilir on Wednesday. "The bazaar is now much better. It's neat and clean. All vendors wear masks."

The president director of a human resources company plans to break fast with his colleagues in the second week of Ramadan and return to his home town in Surabaya, East Java, with his family just before Hari Raya Aidilfitri early next month.

In the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, where over 90 per cent of the 270 million people profess the faith, Ramadan, which began last Sunday, is as much about socialising as it is worship.

As Covid-19 restrictions have eased, Indonesian Muslims have returned to their favourite tradition of "ngabuburit", a Sundanese term for seeking amusement and distractions from hunger and thirst a few hours before breaking fast. Such activities would include roaming the mall, searching for food to break fast or reciting the Quran at mosques.

The Indonesian government permits breaking-of-fast gatherings, or "buka bersama" (bukber) and congregational nightly prayers at the mosque, known as "terawih", but participants are required to comply with health protocols.

The Indonesian Ulema Council has decreed that food stalls can stay open during the fasting month, a departure from past practice where Muslim officials routinely closed warungs and coffee shops during the day.

Snack and dessert vendors have welcomed the relaxation of restrictions.

Ms Elizabeth Paulus, who sells es pisang ijo, a beverage filled with banana coated with a batter dyed with green food colouring, and kolak, a coconut milk and brown sugar beverage served with steamed banana and sweet potato, is among vendors have who returned to the Bendungan Hilir bazaar this year.

She conducted her business from a car during Ramadan in the past two years.