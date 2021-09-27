Staff shortage, logistics hurt Indonesia's vaccination drive

JAKARTA • A shortage of healthcare workers and logistical flaws are hampering Indonesia's efforts to inoculate its people against Covid-19, leaving the world's largest archipelago trailing its neighbours, despite being among the first in South-east Asia to start a vaccination programme.

Only 17.9 per cent of Indonesia's 270 million people are fully vaccinated, meaning the country is behind almost every major economy in the region, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

About 32 per cent have received their first dose, placing the nation among the bottom four on the list.

"Supply at the national level is no longer an issue. Getting shots into the arms of the people is," said Griffith University epidemiologist Dicky Budiman, who is assisting the government in improving vaccination coverage.

"Even in East Java, where there is sufficient stock, there aren't enough vaccination booths and not enough vaccinators on site to deliver the shots."

The slow progress risks hurting Indonesia's efforts to keep the pandemic under control and sustain the fragile recovery of its US$1.1 trillion (S$1.5 trillion) economy.

A new outbreak caused by the more contagious Delta variant forced the government to reimpose its strictest mobility curbs at the start of the third quarter, with the restrictions helping to bring down its weekly death count to the lowest since mid-April.

The nation is slowly building up its Covid-19 vaccine stocks after a shaky start earlier this year, and has so far received 273.6 million doses, some in bulk that need further processing.

The administration is setting up more vaccination centres, educating those who are still hesitant and improving data tracking via an app.

The government expects to reach 70 per cent coverage before the end of the year.

