Stable and constructive Japan-China ties key for region

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday reiterated his commitment to building a constructive and stable relationship with its giant neighbour, China.

Responding to a question at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Mr Kishida acknowledged that although both nations are faced with complex issues, both he and Chinese President Xi Jinping concurred that having a stable and constructive relationship is important for the region and will have a major impact on peace and prosperity for the world.

"This is an important bilateral relationship... we need to enhance communications and dialogue at all levels, as well as to step by step build up trust between us," he said. "That is the kind of effort I want to engage in."

He was addressing a question from Chinese Lieutenant-General He Lei, a former vice-president of the PLA Academy of Military Sciences, who had asked Mr Kishida to elaborate on his vision and major goals for the Japan-China relationship as both nations mark the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic ties this year.

In a separate news briefing, Lt-Gen He said he found Mr Kishida's speech "comprehensive and mild in tone… compared with his speeches made in Japan".

