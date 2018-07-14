ST Forum to discuss Malaysia after the GE

In the two months since Malaysia's landmark general election on May 9, the new administration has moved to scrap the Goods and Services Tax. It has taken steps to recover monies siphoned through state fund 1MDB.

Senior officials in key agencies and government-linked companies have been axed, reforms have been initiated and former prime minister Najib Razak has been charged with criminal breach of trust.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has also signalled his intention to review the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail and revisit the price of water supplied to Singapore, and bilateral relations are set to be tested.

Umno, the former ruling party now in opposition, is not sitting still either, and held internal party elections after Najib stepped down.

Three speakers will discuss the significance of these developments, and look at what's next for Malaysian politics, at The Straits Times Global Briefing on Aug 13.

They are: Professor Joseph Liow, dean of the S.Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank; and Mr Shannon Teoh, ST's Malaysia bureau chief. ST foreign editor Zakir Hussain will moderate the panel discussion.

The forum is sponsored by OCBC Premier Banking, and will be held at OCBC Centre in Chulia Street.

Readers who are keen to attend can register at str.sg/globaloutlook