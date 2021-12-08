SRC trial: Court dismisses Najib's appeal to adduce additional evidence

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak suffered a number of setbacks yesterday in his appeal against conviction and sentencing for graft in the SRC International case.

The Court of Appeal not only denied an attempt by his defence to postpone the hearing, but also issued an ultimatum for him to appear via Zoom for proceedings. It then dismissed his application to adduce new evidence to the case.

A verdict on the appeal is expected today.

A three-man bench led by Justice Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil ruled that the additional evidence was not necessary, following lengthy submissions by the defence and prosecution, citing four grounds for new evidence to be allowed.

The evidence, said Justice Abdul Karim, must have not been available at the trial, be relevant as well as credible, and would have created reasonable doubt in the minds of the jury if taken together with other evidence during the trial.

"Having considered and further having heard lengthy submissions, the appellant has failed to successfully prove the four elements as adopted by our courts. In the circumstances... the additional evidence was not necessary," the judge said, referring to the court's unanimous decision.

He added that the Court of Appeal would deliver its verdict through a "hybrid-style" hearing on the RM42 million (S$13.6 million) SRC International case.

Under Section 15A of the Court and Judicature Act (Amended), the Federal Court, the Court of Appeal and the High Court are allowed to conduct proceedings through a live video or television link, or any other electronic means.

In the Najib case, the panel of judges and the prosecution will be in open court, while the defence team will participate through the videoconferencing platform Zoom.

Earlier yesterday, the defence applied to postpone that day's hearing on the basis that a member of its legal team had tested positive for Covid-19.

In rejecting the application, Justice Abdul Karim ordered proceedings to continue via hybrid hearing at 12.30pm via Zoom.

Najib and his legal team - with the exception of lawyer Harvinder Singh Sidhu - were not in court for the first half of the hearing, but turned up later via Zoom after the judge set a 12.30pm deadline for the former premier to appear.

"We can cancel the RM2 million bail and issue a warrant of arrest for Najib's non-attendance. You yourself (bailor) do not know why Najib is not here. You are just guessing. This is not a coffee shop, this is the court of law, do not just play guessing," said Justice Abdul Karim.

"We have two options... First, we revoke the bail, give reasons and seize the bail money or not. The second reason we cancel the bail is to issue an arrest warrant so that Najib can be arrested immediately and taken to court," he added.

"Second option is we order this hearing to be heard online, and this is a court order, we do not need consent from the parties whether to proceed or not. We have enough experience," the judge said, adding that it would take more than an oral explanation to substantiate the excuse for Najib's absence.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined US$50 million (S$68 million) in July last year for illegally receiving about US$10 million from SRC International, a former unit of the now-defunct 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He was found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.

Najib, 68, who maintains he is innocent, is out on bail.

If his conviction is upheld today, he can appeal further to the Federal Court, his last legal recourse.