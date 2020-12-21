Spreading festive joy - and health awareness

A man decorating a Christmas tree with brightly coloured face masks and bottles of hand sanitiser last week at the Catholic Church of Christ the King in Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya in East Java province.

The 3m-tall tree, meant to spread awareness of the importance of keeping to health protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic, was put up by the church's followers and the local Muslim community, according to Mr Markus Marcelinus Hardo Iswanto of the church parish.

Indonesia reported a record daily Covid-19 death toll of 221 yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in the nation so far to 19,880. The country has South-east Asia's highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases - 664,930 - as well as the region's highest related death toll.