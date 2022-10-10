Spotlight on gun regulations in Thailand after mass shooting

NONG BUA LAMPHU, Thailand - The killing of 22 children in a childcare centre in north-eastern Thailand by a former police officer armed with a knife and a pistol has turned attention to the issues of gun violence and gun ownership laws.

The firearm wielded by 34-year-old Panya Kamrab had been legally purchased, said police.

Nonetheless, possession of the 9mm pistol by an individual who reportedly abused drugs, was prone to emotional outbursts and was violent has raised questions about gun ownership and regulations.

An online petition and several critics have asked for a review of the firearms policy covering current and former police officers.

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas last Friday said plans to tighten these controls will be discussed with the Ministry of Interior and other organisations.

Thai citizens can legally own guns, according to strict laws that require them to obtain a licence.

They also have to undergo background checks, and former convicts, drug abusers, disabled people, mentally unsound individuals and minors are ruled out.

Thailand had more than 10.3 million privately owned firearms in 2017, according to a survey by gunpolicy.org at the University of Sydney, with only six million officially registered.

Police General Damrongsak said Panya - who killed himself after shooting his wife and child too - did not have a drug abuse record when he applied to the force. He was suspended in January and sacked in June for drug use.

Legal guns are also expensive, costing from 30,000 baht (S$1,100) to 100,000 baht.

The Ministry of Interior, however, has a gun welfare programme where state agencies, such as the Royal Thai Police, can import guns for employees at a lower price - about 40,000 baht for a handgun, reported Thai PBS World.

This programme has been around for more than a decade, and was introduced to help officials in self-defence.

But a number of these weapons have been seized in illegal gun trafficking hauls, according to past media reports.

There is a thriving black market for illegal firearms, and the authorities frequently seize hundreds of these weapons that are smuggled into the country and sometimes redistributed in the region.

Thursday's shooting that left at least 37 people dead, including the shooter, is the worst in recent Thai history. A total of 24 children died, of whom 22 were at the childcare centre.

Gun incidents are, however, not uncommon in Thailand. In 2019, there were 31,419 gun-related crimes, according to the Royal Thai Police. Of these incidents, the bulk - around 24,000 - involved unregistered firearms, reported The Nation.