S'pore's CIX teams up with Finnish firm to expand carbon offset options

Singapore's Climate Impact X (CIX) and Puro.earth of Finland yesterday announced a partnership that aims to increase the availability of nature-and technology-based carbon removal credits.

The idea is to give buyers a wider choice of offsets to cut their emissions and to spur investment in projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere and lock it away.

CIX is a marketplace and exchange for nature-based carbon credits, while Puro.earth is a marketplace, standard setter and registry for carbon removal credits focused on emerging carbon removal technologies. These include carbonated building materials and geologically stored carbon, which involves the injection of carbon dioxide (CO2) into deep geological formations.

A carbon credit represents a tonne of reduced or avoided CO2 emissions from a verified project and is bought by firms to help them meet emission reduction goals.

Nature-based solutions protect, restore and grow natural ecosystems such as forests, mangroves and coastal habitats. These projects soak up CO2, the main greenhouse gas, and store it in tree trunks, roots and soil.

In March, CIX launched a digital platform that allows businesses to buy and sell carbon credits from projects that are independently verified.

The marketplace at present features carbon credits from nature-based solutions, but CIX is looking to offer a broader range of technologies, allowing customers to create a diversified carbon credit portfolio.

"In a complex and fast-evolving carbon market, businesses seek products that are designed to be net-zero aligned and that can effectively address tomorrow's demands. An appropriate mix of nature-and tech-based solutions helps to facilitate this," said CIX chief executive Mikkel Larsen.

CIX was jointly established last year by DBS Bank, Singapore Exchange, Standard Chartered and Temasek. Puro.earth offers carbon removal certificates verified by an independent third party. It focuses on technologies that can remove carbon on an industrial scale and store it for at least 50 years.

CIX said: "This marks the very first step of our collaboration with Puro.earth.

"As part of this initial phase, we will work together to design and curate a single product portfolio that blends quality nature-and tech-based carbon removal credits."

There is no immediate plan to cross-list credits on each other's platforms. "However, the nature of our collaboration remains open and will be shaped by market and customer demands," CIX added.