S'poreans urged to defer travel to KL: MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yesterday advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur, given the risk of skirmishes at large rallies in the Malaysian capital this weekend.

A racially charged rally organised by Malaysia's largest Malay-Muslim political parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia, with turnout expected to number in the tens of thousands, will take place at the Dataran Merdeka (Independence Square) today.

The MFA said in an advisory: "As with large congregations or demonstrations, there is a possibility that limited and isolated skirmishes might take place. There may also be traffic disruptions and other disturbances that will impact travellers. Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur for the time being."

Malaysia's Human Rights Commission, or Suhakam, had planned to hold a gathering attended by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Petaling Jaya today to mark Human Rights Day. But the commission said yesterday it had been asked by police to postpone the event to tomorrow due to "security risks... that border on national security".

The MFA urged Singaporeans currently in Kuala Lumpur to stay vigilant and avoid large gatherings, monitor local media for developments and heed the instructions of the local authorities. It also encouraged Singaporeans to register themselves at https:// eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ so that they can be contacted if necessary. They are also advised to stay in touch with family and friends.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Those who need consular assistance in Kuala Lumpur may contact the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office.

SINGAPORE HIGH COMMISSION IN KUALA LUMPUR

209 Jalan Tun Razak

50400 Kuala Lumpur

Telephone: +60-321-616-277

Duty Officer Telephone: +60-166-610-400

E-mail: singhc_kul@mfa.sg

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DUTY OFFICE (24-HOURS)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65-6379-8800 / 8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@ mfa.gov.sg