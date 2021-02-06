S'poreans in Yangon see little change in daily life, but feel air of uncertainty

The streets of Yangon are now quieter compared with on Monday, the day of the Myanmar military's power grab.

Snaking queues at automated teller machines and the hordes of shoppers grabbing rice, noodles and chicken at supermarkets have dwindled as the country enters a year-long state of emergency, with the military back in charge.

Perhaps one of the most obvious public responses to the military coup that ousted the Aung San Suu Kyi government is the nightly chorus of cheers and clashing of metal at 8pm, when local residents beat pots and pans, a symbolic gesture of driving away evil or bad karma.

For Singaporean Joyann Lim, the 30-minute-long cacophony of pots and pans symbolising a rejection of the military's action has been a powerful reminder of what the people of Myanmar are going through.

"I was honestly so moved to tears," said the 27-year-old digital marketer on Thursday.

So far, military rule has made little difference to everyday life, though there is an air of uncertainty as the situation could change any time, Singaporeans living in Myanmar told The Straits Times.

The chaos after the military seized power and arrested Ms Suu Kyi and her fellow party officials was unnerving, said Singapore Association Myanmar (SAM) president Lee Leong Seng, but "things have settled" after a few days.

"But then again, we cannot say the same for tomorrow. Things are dynamic. It's too early to fully understand what is going to unfold," added the 47-year-old, who works in the real estate industry and lives in Yangon with his wife and 10-year-old son.

He said there are no roadblocks or violence on the streets of Yangon apart from some small protests, and he has been going to work and meeting clients as usual since Tuesday.

"Right now, there is no major panic. I think everyone is keeping calm and waiting for more information on what will happen next," he said, adding that there has been talk of curfews or martial law, but so far, these have been only rumours.

The SAM has more than 200 members in Myanmar, and Mr Lee says its plan is to stay connected with Singaporeans and disseminate any new information.

Singapore Airlines resumed weekly relief flights from Singapore to Yangon yesterday, and while Mr Lee does not know the number of people flying back to Singapore, he said that he knows of Singaporeans who will be on the flight. "Many were already considering returning home for Chinese New Year, and I think (the events on) Monday led some to decide to head back."

Mr Kenneth Lim, 58, a senior executive at a real estate development firm, has not been back to Singapore for almost a year, and the recent situation in Myanmar has made him decide to stick it out for a few more months as a confidence booster for his staff.

"I see myself staying for three more months to allow my staff and company to find some stability as we have a few ongoing projects," said Mr Lim, whose wife and adult daughter live in Singapore.

"But if things turn volatile, I will leave."

Mr Lim said he is currently living "day by day to see what will happen tomorrow".

"It's tough, not the Singaporean style at all," he noted wryly.

Student Ethan Swee, 17, who lives in Yangon with his parents and younger brother, has been cooped up at home since Monday.

The teenager attends school online and relies on the Internet to stay connected with friends and to navigate the misinformation and rumours circulating around.

On Thursday, access to Facebook and services like WhatsApp were blocked in Myanmar. However, there was still intermittent service on WhatsApp when ST spoke to those interviewed.

"There are a lot of news and different opinions going around. I'm not sure what to think, but I sense a lot of anger and disappointment from my local friends who are worried for their future," Ethan said.