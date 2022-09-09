S'porean reunites with sister in Malaysia - 58 years after she was given away at birth

PETALING JAYA - A Singaporean man's sister was given away for adoption at birth, and his determination to find her paid off when they were finally reunited after 58 years.

On Sunday, Mr Ling Kok Ong, 66, travelled from Singapore to Bukit Payong in Terengganu state to meet his biological sister Hamsiah Mohamad, 58.

He had learnt of her whereabouts with help from the Malaysian History Association in the state's Dungun district.

"Even though we were separated, our family - especially my mother and late father - always thought of Hamsiah," he was quoted as saying in a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian.

"That is why I came to Terengganu in the hope of reuniting with her to fulfil my mother's wish (of seeing her again)."

Mr Ling, the third child in his family, said he tried looking for his younger sister in mid-August but was unsuccessful.

But he learnt that her adoptive family had moved following the death of her adoptive father.

According to Mr Ling, Ms Hamsiah, the sixth out of seven siblings in his family, was adopted by a childless Malay couple at birth in Bukit Besi, Dungun.

Her biological family, who used to live in Dungun, lost touch with the adoptive family after they moved to Singapore.

Mr Ling's recent efforts to find his sister were given a boost when the Malaysian History Association's honorary secretary Wan Mohd Rosli Wan Ngah stepped in to help.

Several of the association's members knew Ms Hamsiah's nephew and helped put Mr Ling in touch with Ms Hamsiah.

The happy reunion took place when Mr Ling, accompanied by his 62-year-old wife Josephine Ng, met Ms Hamsiah on Sunday morning at an eatery she owns in Bukit Payong, located only an hour away from their childhood village.

Ms Hamsiah, who has two children, said she never thought she would be able to meet her biological family.

"I learnt I was adopted only when I was 15 and I didn't think I would see them again because I never knew them. Thank God I was able to meet one of them," she said, adding that her adoptive parents cared for and treated her like their own child.

Mr Ling said he plans to take his mother to see her long-lost daughter and that he was happy to be able to fulfil his mother's wish.