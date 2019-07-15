S'porean nabbed over bid to smuggle $1.6m of lobster larvae

Four suspected smugglers, including a 29-year-old Singaporean, were arrested by Indonesian police on July 3 for attempting to smuggle 113,412 lobster larvae from Indonesia to Vietnam through Singapore.

The four men, who are suspected members of a syndicate, were arrested separately in Jambi and Batam in the Riau Islands, according to Indonesian media reports.

A Facebook post by the Indonesian police public relations division last Friday estimated the lobster larvae involved to be worth 17 billion rupiah (S$1.6 million).

Indonesian media reported that the local authorities received information on July 1 of the lobster larvae being smuggled from Bengkulu to Batam through Jambi, and then on to Singapore.

The next day, investigators from the police's Criminal Investigation Department headed to Jambi and, together with Jambi's fish quarantine and quality control agency, observed the route taken by the suspected smugglers.

They arrested two of the suspects, aged 44 and 50, on July 3.

The police also seized two minibuses driven by the suspects, from which the lobster larvae were recovered.

The two suspects were taken to the Jambi precinct police headquarters and further investigations led to the arrest of the other two suspects, including the Singaporean.

The Singaporean suspect is believed to be a buyer of the lobster larvae, while the three others allegedly acted as the middlemen.

According to the reports, the suspects may be liable to a jail term of six years and a fine of up to 1.5 billion rupiah, if convicted.