S’porean man charged in Phuket after crashing into barricades that hit a police officer

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The man was charged with reckless driving, causing injury, and failing to stop to provide assistance.

A Singaporean crashed a vehicle into some road barriers in Phuket, causing one of the barriers to hit a police officer.

According to Thai media outlet Thaiger, the 44-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck when it hit some road barriers on Thep Krasattri Road at about 7.30am on March 18 .

A traffic police officer who was standing nearby was then hit by one of the barriers, causing him to fall, but the driver drove off without stopping.

The incident was captured on video, which made its rounds on social media in Thailand.

The officer was identified as Police Senior Sergeant Major Chalermchai Sothong of Thalang Police Station , according to the Thaiger report, which added that he suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Thai police also reported that eight traffic barriers were damaged.

The pick-up truck was later found to belong to a Thai woman, and the driver was identified as her son-in-law, a Singaporean.

The man later surrendered at a Thai police station after the authorities contacted his mother-in-law and informed her about the crash.

He claimed he was driving to his family home and that he did not realise there had been an accident, Thaiger reported.

He said he only realised there had been an accident when his mother-in-law informed him.

The man was charged with reckless driving, causing injury, and failing to stop to provide assistance.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to 10,000 baht (S$390) , or both.