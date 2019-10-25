S'porean charged with murders of wife, stepson

MELAKA • Singaporean Shahrul Nizam Zuraimy was charged yesterday at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate's Court in Melaka with the murder of his wife and stepson, whose body parts were found near the Krubong industrial area in the southern Malaysian state.

No plea was recorded from the 31-year-old Shahrul when the charge was read before magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim. The accused just nodded when the charges were read out.

Shahrul is accused of murdering Ms Norfazera Bidin, 27, at a house in Taman Merdeka Jaya, Batu Berendam, Melaka, between 9pm and 1am on Oct 6.

For the second offence, the accused is said to have murdered 11-year-old Muhammad Iman Ashraf Abdullah at the same location and time.

The accused has been charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Shahrul was unrepresented in court. No bail was granted and the court set Dec 16 for another hearing.

On Oct 10, a grass-cutter found several body parts at Kampung Ladang in Krubong at about 4.30pm.

The police, who arrested the suspect with the help of the Singapore authorities on Oct 11, later found the decapitated heads of the victims on the roof of their house.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK