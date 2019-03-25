Singaporean, 2 Malaysians charged over Pasir Gudang chemical spill

A Singaporean was charged in Johor yesterday along with two Malaysians for being involved in the dumping of chemicals into a river in Pasir Gudang.

Meanwhile, Johor police are searching for another Singaporean to help their investigation into the March 7 incident that affected thousands of people when chemicals were found dumped in Sungai Kim Kim.

Singaporean Wang Jin Chao, 34, and Malaysian Yap Yoke Liang, 36, are directors of a used tyre-processing company. The third man who was charged, Malaysian lorry driver N. Maridass, 35, was accused of illegally disposing of chemicals into the river.

The trio pleaded not guilty, and are expected to face more charges.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said police are hunting for another Singaporean. "We are tracking down the man and will be conducting further investigations in this case," he said.

